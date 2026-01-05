Pune Suicide Case: 56-Year-Old Businessman Sadiq Hussain’s Son Alleges Harassment & Police Inaction

Businessman Sadiq Hussain’s Son |

Pune: The son of 56-year-old businessman Sadiq Hussain, who allegedly committed suicide amid the ongoing election campaign, accused the police of not taking action despite prior complaints of harassment.

Victim's son, speaking to ANI, said that his Hussain was under constant harassment from the accused.

"...They subjected him to constant harassment from the moment they acquired the land. My father has preserved all related documents, applications, complaints, and records of their actions to intimidate him. Despite this, the police have not taken any action against these individuals..," he said.

Expressing uncertainty over the motives, the victim's son said that "they practically threatened to kill him (Hussain).

"The motives behind their actions remain unclear... Their threats were severe. They practically threatened his life and even said they'd kill him... Farooq Yaseen Inamdar, Sufiyan Inamdar, and Zahoor Syed made false cases against him. Advocate Kabir Sheikh and Munna Jagirdar are also involved...," he stated.

He further levelled an accusation against the accused for demanding extortion money and fabricating false cases against Hussain in the land dispute. Expressing his grief over his father's death, he said that Hussain had been fighting since 2012, despite having proper evidence.

"I got to know about my father's suicide through my family and friends. When I went there, I saw him and several suicide notes....My father lost all trust in the police. Despite having everything documented, they never took action," he said.

Sadiq Hussain alias Babu Kapoor (56), a resident of Syed Nagar, Hadapsar, who operated a real estate office in the Camp area. Kapoor was found hanging inside his office premises under the jurisdiction of Lashkar Police Station on Saturday evening.

Police said a two-page suicide note was recovered from the spot, with one portion written on paper and another reportedly written on the deceased's hand.

According to police, the suicide note names Farooq Inamdar, an NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) candidate from Ward No. 41, along with three others, alleging continuous financial and mental harassment and an extortion demand of Rs50 lakh.

Based on the contents of the note and a complaint filed by the deceased's son, police registered an FIR under BNS Sections 108, 308(2) and 3(5) at Lashkar Police Station of Pune City Police.

The deceased was allegedly involved in a land dispute involving around five gunthas in the Syed Nagar area, and police are probing whether the dispute has a direct link to the allegations cited in the suicide note.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajlaxmi Shivankar said the police are proceeding strictly in accordance with the law.

"A suicide note has been recovered, and based on the complaint, a case has been registered at Lashkar Police Station. The allegations mentioned in the note are being verified. All aspects, including financial transactions and the background of the individuals named, are under investigation," Shivankar told.

Police also confirmed that an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was initially registered, after which a detailed inquiry was launched. The forensic team and crime branch officials inspected the scene, and the body was sent to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

No arrests have been made so far. Police said further action will be taken after corroborating evidence and statements are recorded.

