Pune: Student Allegedly Assaulted Over 'Love Jihad' Accusations At University

A student at Savitribai Phule University was reportedly assaulted on Sunday by a group accusing him of involvement in "love jihad".

The young man claimed that the attack was aimed at breaking his friendship with a young woman of a different religion. He lodged a written complaint with the university hostel head.

Meanwhile, the Chatushringi police have registered an FIR based on the 19-year-old's complaint. Although he could not identify the suspects by name, the police have invoked relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code related to rioting, criminal intimidation, and physical assault.

10-12 individuals threatened student

According to the student's account, as he and his female friend were leaving the university cafeteria, they were intercepted by ten to twelve individuals on a two-wheeler.

Identifying themselves as activists of a Hindutva organisation, they demanded the student's and his friend's Aadhaar cards and inquired about their religions. Accusing the young man of "love jihad", they separated him from his friend and lectured her on the issue. They also threatened him and contacted his family's mobile number, instructing his father to come and take him away. Subsequently, they assaulted the young man.

In his complaint to the hostel head, the student stated, "They threatened me and forcibly took me to the hostel, instructing me to pack my belongings and leave." He further alleged that the activists warned him not to return to the university.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Suresh Gosavi assured that an investigation will be conducted into the matter, and appropriate action will be taken.