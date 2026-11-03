Pune: 'Stop Harassing Daughters-In-Law For Dowry,' Says Neelam Gorhe, Seeks Strictest Punishment In Payal Zambare Death Case | FIle

Pune: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Tuesday demanded stringent punishment for those responsible for the death of Payal Akshay Zambare, who allegedly faced sustained mental harassment, dowry demands and pressure from her in-laws to transfer land in their names.

Condemning the incident, Gorhe appealed to families across Maharashtra to stop harassing daughters-in-law for money, gold and property, particularly during festivals such as Diwali.

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Gorhe said police had registered a case at Swargate Police Station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961. The allegations include harassment for giving birth to a girl, financial neglect by her in-laws and repeated threats demanding that she transfer land in their names or end her life.

"The allegations that she was mentally tortured for giving birth to a girl and was repeatedly told to transfer the land in her name or commit suicide are extremely serious. I express my deep grief over her tragic death. The guilty must receive the strictest punishment," Gorhe said.

According to Gorhe, police registered the case under Sections 108, 85(3), 5, 351 and 352 of the BNS, along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

CM, Deputy CM Assure Follow-Up

Gorhe said she had briefed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about the case following the Metro programme at Mahalunge. She also spoke to Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam and contacted Payal's brother Abhishek Pawar to enquire about the family's condition.

She said the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister had assured her that the government would follow up on the investigation and ensure justice for the victim's family. The Stri Aadhar Kendra, which Gorhe heads, is also following up on the matter. Its representatives Anita Shinde and Ashlesha Khandagale met the family and offered support.

Appealing to families, Gorhe said, "As a sister, I fold my hands and request all in-laws in Maharashtra to stop the tendency of demanding money, gold and property from daughters-in-law and harassing them, even during the happiness of Diwali. Remember that such acts can invite severe punishment under the law, and the life of the woman who has died cannot be brought back."

Calls For Thorough Police Investigation

Gorhe said Police Officer Milind Mohite was investigating the case and the suspects had been remanded to police custody until Nov 07. She stressed that investigators must collect evidence of the alleged threats, mental harassment and pressure to transfer property.

She also appealed to parents not to force daughters to compromise and continue living in abusive marriages merely to save their relationships.

"Parents must also think about whether repeatedly pressuring their daughters to compromise and remain in such households is right. Their safety must come first," she said.