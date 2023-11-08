Pune: State Sports Minister Sanjay Bansode Applauds Baramati Sports Complex As A Model For Expansion |

Maharashtra Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare for the state, Sanjay Bansode, has lauded the Pune district sports complex in Baramati as a model for the entire state. During his visit to the complex, he expressed his intent to replicate its success by initiating similar projects elsewhere.

Minister Bansode conducted a comprehensive tour of various training facilities within the district sports complex, engaging with coaches and athletes. He was pleased with the high standards of comfort and cleanliness provided for the players.

State and national medal-winning athletes honoured

During his visit, Bansode shared information about the government's various schemes benefiting athletes and reassured them of the state government's commitment to resolving any challenges they encounter.

The Minister took the opportunity to honour state and national medal-winning athletes from the complex's training centres and commended the administration for their effective management of the sports complex.

Present at the event were Sub Divisional Officer Vaibhav Navadkar, Hanumant Patil, the private secretary to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Tehsildar Ganesh Shinde, Taluka Sports Officer Mahesh Chawle, Police Inspector Dinesh Taide, Sambhaji Holkar, Director of Pune District Central Cooperative Bank, former sub-president Jai Patil, and Navnath Ballal, among others.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)