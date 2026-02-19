Pune: Stampede Scare At Shivneri Fort During Shiv Jayanti Event Injures 3 – Here’s All You Need To Know | Sourced

Pune: A surge of devotees at the historic Shivneri Fort led to a high-tension situation and a minor stampede-like incident in the early hours of Thursday (19th February). As Maharashtra celebrates the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, here is a detailed breakdown of what happened and the current status on the ground.

The Incident: What Happened?

The incident occurred around 3:30 AM during the peak of the Shiv Jyot (ceremonial torch) processions. Thousands of youths and devotees had climbed the fort overnight to be present for the dawn celebrations.

According to available details, a group of approximately 15–20 youths carrying a ceremonial torch was descending a narrow stretch of stairs near the Meena Darwaza. Pune Rural Police Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said that one individual lost their footing on the uneven stone steps. This caused a “domino effect", where several people fell onto one another in the dark, narrow corridor.

People present at the moment said that, given the massive crowd density, the fall triggered a brief moment of panic. Initially, rumours of a major stampede spread quickly through the crowd and onto social media.

Fortunately, the incident did not result in a major tragedy or a casualty. Three people suffered leg injuries, while three others reported minor injuries too. Pune Rural Police said that the injured were immediately evacuated by volunteers and police to the Junnar Rural Hospital. All were reported to be in stable condition, and most were discharged after preliminary treatment.

Official Response and Security Measures

Following the scare, the administration immediately tightened crowd control protocols. Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill told the media that additional personnel were moved to the Hatti Darwaja and Ganesh Darwaza to regulate the flow of people entering and exiting.

Officials said that the “one-way” movement rule was strictly enforced to prevent people from moving against the tide of the crowd on narrow stairs.

Despite the early morning chaos, the official Shiv Janmotsav (cradle ceremony) proceeded at 10:00 AM in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar.

The incident has reignited the debate over infrastructure at heritage sites during major festivals. Historic forts like Shivneri have narrow, steep entry points designed for defence. They are not built for handling hundreds of thousands of modern-day tourists simultaneously, noted historians.

While the government has limited the number of Shiv Jyots, the sheer volume of unauthorised groups often exceeds the fort’s carrying capacity, reported the locals living around Shivneri. Managing crowds in the pitch black of the early morning remains a significant logistical hurdle for the Junnar authorities and Pune District Administration.

SP Sandeep Singh Gill said on Thursday afternoon that the situation at the fort is currently stable and under control. Pune authorities are urging citizens to follow the designated routes and maintain discipline, especially on the descent.