Pune: SPPU Extends SET 2026 Application Deadline; Applications Now Open Until June 26 |

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University has extended the application deadline for the 41st State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026, scheduled to be conducted on July 26, 2026, for candidates from Maharashtra and Goa.

The online application process had originally been scheduled from June 2 to June 16, 2026. However, following requests from a large number of students who were unable to complete their applications within the stipulated period, the university has decided to grant an extension.

Candidates can now submit their online applications without a late fee from June 17 to June 26, 2026. Those who miss this deadline will be able to apply with a late fee from June 27 to June 30, 2026.

The university has also announced a correction window for applicants. Candidates who need to rectify any errors in their submitted application forms can do so between July 1 and July 3, 2026.

The SET examination serves as an important eligibility test for aspiring assistant professors in universities and colleges across Maharashtra and Goa.

The announcement was made by the Registrar and Member Secretary of the SET examination.