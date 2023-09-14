 Pune: SpiceJet Adds Two New Flights to Its Winter Schedule
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: SpiceJet Adds Two New Flights to Its Winter Schedule

Pune: SpiceJet Adds Two New Flights to Its Winter Schedule

The flight changes are scheduled to commence on October 29 of this year

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
SpiceJet |

In a positive development for the residents of Pune, the low-cost carrier SpiceJet has introduced two new flights to its winter 2023 schedule. These include daily Boeing 737 flights connecting Chennai to Pune and daily Boeing 737 flights linking Bengaluru to Pune.

Additionally, the airline is set to launch other new routes, which consist of daily Q400 flights connecting Kolkata to Varanasi, daily Q400 flights connecting Kolkata to Vizag, daily Boeing 737 flights from Chennai to Ahmedabad, 13x weekly Q400 flights from Bengaluru to Mangaluru, and 5x weekly Q400 flights from Bengaluru to Goa's Dabolim.

These flight changes are scheduled to commence on October 29 of this year.

Read Also
Pune's Kayani Bakery Bags 18th Spot In List Of World’s 150 Legendary Dessert Places
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: RSS Samanvay Baithak Commences In Pune; Here's All You Need To Know

Pune: RSS Samanvay Baithak Commences In Pune; Here's All You Need To Know

Ganeshotsav 2023: Kashmir's Ganpatyar Temple To Celebrate Festival With Idol Sent By Seven Pune...

Ganeshotsav 2023: Kashmir's Ganpatyar Temple To Celebrate Festival With Idol Sent By Seven Pune...

COEP Abhiman Awards 2023: Chandrakant Patil Urges COEP To Prioritize Research

COEP Abhiman Awards 2023: Chandrakant Patil Urges COEP To Prioritize Research

BJP Appoints Shrinath Bhimale As Its Pune Lok Sabha Coordinator

BJP Appoints Shrinath Bhimale As Its Pune Lok Sabha Coordinator

Pune: SpiceJet Adds Two New Flights to Its Winter Schedule

Pune: SpiceJet Adds Two New Flights to Its Winter Schedule