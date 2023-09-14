Pune: SpiceJet Adds Two New Flights to Its Winter Schedule

SpiceJet |

In a positive development for the residents of Pune, the low-cost carrier SpiceJet has introduced two new flights to its winter 2023 schedule. These include daily Boeing 737 flights connecting Chennai to Pune and daily Boeing 737 flights linking Bengaluru to Pune.

Additionally, the airline is set to launch other new routes, which consist of daily Q400 flights connecting Kolkata to Varanasi, daily Q400 flights connecting Kolkata to Vizag, daily Boeing 737 flights from Chennai to Ahmedabad, 13x weekly Q400 flights from Bengaluru to Mangaluru, and 5x weekly Q400 flights from Bengaluru to Goa's Dabolim.

These flight changes are scheduled to commence on October 29 of this year.

