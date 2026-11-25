Pune: Special Camps On November 28, 29 To Help ASDD Voters Submit SIR Forms | Representational Image

Pune: Eligible voters classified under the Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) category will get another opportunity to have their names included in the electoral rolls under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. The Pune district election administration will organise special registration camps at all polling stations across the district on Nov 28 and 29 to facilitate the submission of enumeration forms by such voters.

The initiative aims to help eligible voters categorised under ASDD submit the required enumeration forms for inclusion in the electoral rolls. The camps will take place on Saturday, Nov 28, and Sunday, Nov 29, 2026. The administration has urged voters to visit their respective polling stations and submit the necessary forms during the two-day drive.

According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission of India through its letter dated Nov 17, the preparation and printing of enumeration forms were to be completed by Nov 18. The distribution and collection of these forms will take place between Nov 18 and 30, while the processing of submitted forms is scheduled for completion by Dec 10.

The deadline for the disposal of claims and objections related to the electoral rolls is Dec 15, 2026. The final electoral rolls are scheduled for publication on Dec 22, 2026, following the completion of the revision process.

The special camps aim to make the enumeration process more accessible to voters categorised under ASDD and provide them with an opportunity to establish their eligibility for inclusion in the revised electoral rolls.