Pune: Sparks Erupt From Underground At Hinjawadi's Laxmi Chowk, Trigger Panic Among Commuters | Sourced

Pune: Panic gripped commuters at Laxmi Chowk in Hinjawadi after sparks were seen erupting from beneath a busy road, raising concerns over public safety. The incident occurred on one of the area's busiest stretches, which witnesses heavy traffic throughout the day, including IT employees and local residents.

Videos of the incident circulating on social media showed repeated bursts of sparks emerging from the road surface as vehicles and pedestrians continued to pass through the area. The sudden sparks created panic among those nearby, with many slowing down or stopping to avoid the affected spot.

Although no injuries have been reported so far, the incident posed a serious risk to commuters. People present at the scene were later seen placing large stones around the affected area, apparently to alert motorists and prevent anyone from driving directly over the spot until authorities arrived.

The exact cause of the sparks is yet to be confirmed. It is suspected that the incident may have been linked to an underground electrical fault or damaged utility infrastructure, but officials have not issued any statement regarding the cause.

Residents and commuters have urged the concerned authorities to inspect the site immediately and take corrective measures before the situation leads to an accident. The incident has once again highlighted concerns over the condition and safety of underground utility infrastructure in Hinjawadi, a major IT hub that sees thousands of commuters every day.