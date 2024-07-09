Pune: Spaces Beneath Metro Turn into Unsightly Dumps, Activists Say Fill Spaces With Plants |

As if the dumped garbage across the Pune city wasn't enough, the spaces beneath the Pune Metro dividers have now become unsightly garbage dumps and shelters for beggars and homeless people, raising significant health concerns.

Despite repeated complaints to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), minimal action has been taken, according to activists and residents in Pune. They have now urged the authorities to implement a permanent solution by filling these spaces with plants to prevent further dumping and encroachment.

Punekars have been raising their concerns with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and very little has been done in this regard, claims an activist.

Residents want more than just cleaning

Prashant Velankar, an activist, while speaking with The Free Press Journal, said, “People have turned the divider spaces into garbage dumps on Karve Road and other locations. It has become a major eyesore and can lead to various health hazards.”

Mukund Gham, Sanitary Inspector, PMC, Kalyaninagar ward, said, “Our team has cleaned the garbage from the dividers in front of Bishop School, Kalyani Nagar, and Ramwadi metro station. As I’m in charge of these areas, our team is constantly clearing the garbage dump from the dividers.”

However, the residents are not happy with just cleaning these dividers; they want the dividers to be filled with plants to avoid further dumping.

"We have been asking PMC to clean the metro voids, but even after so many complaints, no cleaning has been done. Also, the metro department should fill that space or should plant trees to avoid any dumping in the future. Cleaning alone won’t help," Velankar added.

Rajeshwari Lakhani, a resident of Kalyani Nagar, said, “This is not a permanent solution. It has to be filled up fully with mud and possibly managed by the garden department of the civic body. We have spoken to the garden department to plant cacti as it's effective and doesn't allow anyone to use that area. We are reaching out to the concerned department, but it is falling on deaf ears. Despite follow-ups, not a single plant has come up, and the space is used by beggars.”

Another resident pointed out, “It’s going to be six months soon since the completion of the metro, yet 90% of these voids are left just as they are, and they have become garbage dumps. Streetside beggars will soon take shelter here! The civic body should fill these voids and start planting as conditions are also favorable due to the monsoons.”

Sandeep Kadam, Head of the Solid Waste Management Department, PMC, said, “We have asked Pune Metro to clear the debris from the metro dividers, and we have initiated the cleanliness drive. Soon, we will be planting saplings.”