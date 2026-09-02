Pune Sound System Operators Seek Uniform Rules Ahead Of Ganeshotsav: 'We Will Follow Rules, But Don't Ban Us'

Pune Sound System Operators Seek Clear Rules Ahead Of Ganeshotsav: 'We Will Follow Rules, But Don't Ban Us' | FPJ Photo

Pune: With restrictions and uncertainty over the use of sound systems ahead of Ganeshotsav, the Pune District Sound System Owners Association has urged the administration to frame clear and uniform rules instead of imposing a blanket ban. The association, while addressing the press on Tuesday, said it is ready to follow all government regulations but wants authorities to also consider the livelihood of thousands dependent on the seasonal business.

Association president Ganesh Kalbhor and vice-president Sagar Sutar addressed a press conference and said sound system operators have already suffered losses due to the restrictions and the prevailing uncertainty. They said the industry provides employment to nearly 30,000 people and operates mainly during the festive season.

'We have supported all the rules'

“We have supported all the rules and regulations issued by the administration. We are ready to follow the prescribed noise limits and timings. We have invested crores of rupees in sound systems, but because of the current situation, equipment worth crores is lying unused and bookings have also been affected,” Kalbhor said.

'One clear set of rules...'

The association said it does not oppose action against operators violating prescribed norms. However, it demanded that “one clear set of rules be implemented uniformly for all mandals”. It also suggested that police personnel be deployed at locations where competitions between mandals lead to an increase in sound levels.

'This could leave us without food'

Sutar warned that strict action affecting the livelihood of operators and workers could have serious consequences. “If our demands are not met and strict action affects our daily income and families, we may be forced to stop the business. This could leave us without food and create severe mental distress, including suicidal thoughts or the possibility of taking extreme steps. I urge the government, Pune Municipal Corporation and the Pune Police Commissioner to rethink the decisions while keeping our struggles in mind,” he said.

The association said it will seek an appointment with Vidyanand Bapat, the man who has become associated with a campaign against DJs, and meet him to present its concerns. It will also observe the response of Pune residents and those opposing sound systems until the Dahi Handi event. If restrictions and opposition continue thereafter, the association said it would take its protest to the streets.

The association has demanded reconsideration of restrictions, uniform noise and timing norms, coordination with Ganesh mandals and joint awareness campaigns with the administration on the responsible use of sound systems.

Sutar said, “If its demands remain unaddressed, members will stage a protest post-Dahi Handi if the demands are not met and if the protest by a few Punekars continues against DJs and sound systems. If we are not protesting or taking any severe steps, we don’t want anyone to protest now, as we are agreeing to the rules.”