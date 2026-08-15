Pune: Social Media Reel Dispute Turns Violent, Youth Attacked With Koyta At Deccan Café | Representative

https://x.com/punekarnews/status/2088566486977941552Pune: A young man was allegedly attacked with a sickle (koyta) following a dispute over likes and comments on a social media reel at the Flying Gypsy café in Pune's Deccan area in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident reportedly took place around 4 am when a group of around eight to 10 youths, including two women, allegedly entered the café following an argument. The group is accused of creating a ruckus, vandalising property at the premises and assaulting the young man with a koyta.

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According to preliminary information, the dispute arose over comments and likes on a social media reel, which later escalated into a violent confrontation. The victim sustained injuries in the attack and was subsequently taken for medical treatment.

The incident has once again raised questions about the functioning of establishments that operate late into the night in the city.

Interestingly, the Flying Gypsy café had previously come under scrutiny after Deccan Police PSI Sandeep Kadam was suspended on June 29 over alleged misconduct related to the same establishment. His suspension was reportedly connected to an inquiry into the café's operations and allegations concerning its illegal late-night functioning. The suspension was later revoked following the inquiry.

Police are now investigating the latest incident and are examining CCTV footage from the café and its surrounding areas to identify those involved in the attack. The footage is expected to help establish the sequence of events and determine the individual roles of the accused.

The Deccan police are continuing their investigation, and further details regarding the identities of the suspects and the legal action against them are awaited.