Pune: Long-Awaited Keshavnagar-Kharadi Flyover To Open For Commuters On August 16 |

Pune: The long-awaited Keshavnagar-Kharadi flyover will finally open to commuters on Sunday, August 16, with the inauguration scheduled for 4 pm. Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol will inaugurate the bridge.

The opening comes after residents and daily commuters in Keshavnagar, Kharadi and surrounding areas waited for months for the facility to become operational. The bridge is expected to ease traffic movement in the rapidly developing corridor, which sees heavy vehicle movement during peak hours.

The inauguration was earlier expected to take place on August 15. However, the Pune district administration confirmed on Friday that the programme has been scheduled for August 16 at 4 pm.

The flyover is around 411 metres long and 24 metres wide, with two-way traffic planned on the structure. The project has a tender value of about ₹23.47 crore, with nearly ₹23 crore spent so far.

The facility is expected to improve connectivity between Keshavnagar and Kharadi and reduce travel time for commuters. With the bridge now ready for use, residents who have been waiting for the project to open can finally access the new route from Sunday.