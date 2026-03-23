Pune: Six Women Arrested For Bus Jewellery Thefts Using Kids As Decoys In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Crime Branch Unit-3 of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) has arrested six women for allegedly stealing gold jewellery on buses using young children, officials announced on Sunday. Police recovered gold and silver ornaments and cash worth Rs 89,500 from the accused.

The action was taken in connection with a case registered at MIDC Bhosari Police Station (under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate) under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita of 2023 for theft. The arrests were made on Saturday after a parallel probe by the Crime Branch Unit 3, along with the Bhosari MIDC Police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar said that the accused used children to distract passengers and steal valuables during bus journeys. After committing the crime, they escaped using an auto-rickshaw and a truck.

DCP Dr Pawar said, “During the investigation, the team scanned CCTV footage from multiple routes leading towards Shikrapur. Technical analysis and informant inputs helped police trace the suspects to Jategaon in Shirur tehsil of Pune district.”

A trap was laid at the location, and all six women were taken into custody with the help of the Women’s Assistance Cell, said DCP Pawar.

The arrested accused have been identified as Anuradha, alias Parvati Mangesh Budhinath (30); Anjali Ram Buddhinath (21); Radha Charan Vaid (21); Kalpana Bala Vaid (21); Shweta Umar Vaid (21); and Janaki Anil Vaid (30). They are currently residing in Jategaon (Khurd) and are originally from Mukundwadi in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District.

Police said the accused confessed to committing the crime together. Further investigation is underway.