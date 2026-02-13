Pune: Six Accused, Including Gangster Tipu Pathan, Granted Bail After Police Fail To File Chargesheet On Time | Sourced

Pune: A special MCOCA court has granted bail to six accused, including notorious gangster Rizwan alias Tipu Sattar Pathan, after the police failed to file the mandatory chargesheet within the 90-day deadline prescribed under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The court also directed that a copy of the order be forwarded to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar for information and necessary action, citing serious procedural lapses by the investigating agency.

The accused who have been released on bail are Rizwan alias Tipu Sattar Pathan, Ijaz Sattar Pathan, Saddam Salim Pathan, Azim alias Antya Mohammad Hussain Shaikh, Mateen Hakim Syed, and Tanveer Shakeel Shaikh.

Read Also Pune Police To Use RFID And CCTV To Monitor Candidates In Massive Recruitment Drive, Starting Feb 16

According to a complaint filed by Lawrence Harry Swamy at Kalepadal Police Station, Tipu Pathan and his associates had allegedly encroached upon a 1,290 sq. metre property in Hadapsar, erected a tin shed, rented it out, and later demanded ₹25 lakh as extortion money to return the land.

The Kalepadal police arrested all six on November 10, 2025, and invoked MCOCA. The probe was later handed over to Assistant Commissioner of Police Namrata Desai. Police also registered additional cases against Pathan’s gang, and illegal structures linked to him were demolished with the help of the Pune Municipal Corporation to weaken the syndicate’s financial network.

However, the police failed to file the chargesheet within the mandatory period and also did not seek a valid extension in time. Special MCOCA Judge S.S. Kanthale noted serious procedural violations and granted bail.

Advocate Bilal Shaikh, representing the accused, argued that while police moved an extension plea on the 89th day, they did not follow due legal procedure. The court had fixed a hearing for February 7, but notices were never served. The defence further alleged that police submitted a misleading report claiming the accused were to be produced via video conference, even though no hearing was scheduled that day.

Citing two High Court rulings, the court held that MCOCA extension pleas must be filed at least 10 days in advance, rejected the prosecution’s request, and granted bail on a surety bond of ₹1 lakh each.

Court-Imposed Conditions

The court ordered that the accused shall not enter Pune city for three years or until the completion of the trial, except to attend court hearings or when summoned by police. They must provide their residential address and contact details, and any violation of these conditions will lead to cancellation of bail.