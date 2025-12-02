Pune: Sinhagad Road Flyover To Be Cut At 66 Locations For Metro Construction

Pune: Sinhagad Road Flyover To Lose 1 Meter Width At 66 Locations For Metro Pillars | X/@DEVESHS67071822

Work on the new Khadakwasla–Kharadi metro line will require trimming portions of the Sinhagad Road flyover at 66 locations to erect metro pillars, leading to a reduction in the bridge’s width, which is likely going to cause a slowdown in traffic.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has confirmed that each side of the flyover will lose about one meter in width, bringing it down from the existing 7.324 meters to 6.324 meters.

Concerns were raised by citizens about whether the newly constructed flyover would be demolished to make way for the metro. Officials clarified that the flyover was built in coordination with Mahametro and that the alignment for the metro pillars had already been planned before construction began.

The central government recently approved Rs 9,857.85 crore for a 31.636-kilometre metro line connecting Khadakwasla to Kharadi, and preparatory work for the pillars has already started.

Out of the 105 pillars planned between Rajaram Bridge and Vadgaon, foundation work for 39 has been completed. For the remaining pillars, parts of the flyover structure will be removed to allow construction, after which the pillars will rise above the flyover. The elevated metro line will run approximately 5.5 meters above it. Despite the reduction in width, the municipal administration has assured that two lanes will be kept open on both sides of the flyover throughout the construction.

Residents, however, remain uneasy. They point out that due to repeated changes in Pune’s infrastructure planning, citizens often end up bearing the inconvenience.

“Due to improper planning, people’s time and money are wasted. Authorities should present a clear plan for how the metro route will pass over the existing flyover,” said resident Avinash Khandare.

Officials said the flyover was deliberately designed with additional width, keeping the metro project in mind, and that all necessary coordination with Mahametro is already in place to ensure continuity of traffic even during construction.