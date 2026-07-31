Pune: Sinhagad Fort Closed For Tourists On August 1-2 Amid Red Alert And Landslide Risk | File Image

Pune: Amid incessant rainfall and a Red Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Pune district, the Pune Forest Division has announced that Sinhagad Fort will remain closed to tourists on August 1 and 2 as a precautionary measure.

According to the Pune Forest Division, the region has been witnessing continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days, significantly increasing the risk of landslides in and around the historic fort. With the IMD forecasting extremely heavy rainfall across Pune district over the weekend, the administration has decided to temporarily restrict public access to ensure the safety of visitors.

In an official press note, the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Pune Forest Division, stated that the closure has been ordered in view of the prevailing weather conditions and the possibility of landslides triggered by the ongoing downpour.

The Forest Department has appealed to citizens and tourists to avoid visiting the Sinhagad Fort area on August 1 and 2 and to cooperate with the administration. Officials have also urged visitors not to ignore safety advisories or attempt to enter the fort through alternate routes during the closure period.

The precautionary decision comes as continuous rainfall has left several hill sections across Pune district vulnerable to landslides and falling debris. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel to hilly and ghat areas until weather conditions improve.

The administration has reiterated that the temporary closure has been enforced solely as a preventive measure to safeguard lives and has requested the public to follow all official instructions issued during the Red Alert period.