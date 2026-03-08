Pune Shuts 20 Gas Crematorium Furnaces As West Asia Conflict Threatens LPG Supply

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Pune: The ongoing conflict involving Israel, the United States of America and Iran in West Asia has started affecting energy supplies in India. To ensure enough LPG is available for households, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to temporarily shut down 20 gas-based crematorium furnaces across the city.

Officials said the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued directions on 5th March asking authorities to prioritise the use of propane and butane for domestic LPG supply. The decision comes as tensions in West Asia have disrupted energy movement around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route through which a large share of India’s oil and gas imports passes.

India depends heavily on imported LPG. Nearly 60–70% of the country’s LPG requirement is imported, and a major portion of it comes from West Asian nations. Because of this, instability in the region has begun to impact the availability of gas supplies.

To avoid a shortage for household consumers, the central government has directed refineries to increase LPG production using available propane and butane. Officials said the available supply will now be reserved mainly for domestic use.

Following these instructions, the PMC has decided to keep 20 gas-operated crematorium furnaces shut until further notice. Civic officials said the step has been taken to make sure the LPG supply for households remains unaffected.

Authorities added that electric crematorium furnaces and those fitted with air pollution control systems will continue to operate so that funeral services are not disrupted.

At the Vaikunth crematorium, three gas-based furnaces will remain closed. However, five electric furnaces at the facility will stay operational to handle cremations.

Officials said the situation in West Asia has started affecting gas supply in India, and the government is taking precautionary steps to manage available resources and ensure domestic needs are met first.