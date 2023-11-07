Pune Shocker: Two Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old Girl On Pretext Of Offering Lift In Manjri | Representative image

In a shocking incident in Pune's Manjri area, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two young men who had offered her a ride home.

According to the information received, the victim, who resides with her parents, left her house after a disagreement with her mother over household chores. Pretending to use the restroom, she exited her home and began walking along the road. It was at this point that Abhishek Ganesh Jagtap (20, a resident of Manjri), approached her. He introduced himself and offered to give her a ride home. Subsequently, he called his accomplice, Nilesh Namdev Yadav (20, also a resident of Manjri), to join them with his motorcycle. The two accused then took the victim to an abandoned house where they sexually assaulted her. During the assault, the victim resisted, but the accused threatened to harm her.

The Hadapsar police have apprehended both suspects, and a case has been registered against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 376, 376 (D)(A), 377, 114, and 506, in addition to sections 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Further investigation is underway.

