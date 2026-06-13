Pune Shocker: Recovered With Much Fanfare, Temple Crown Stolen Again The Same Night | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a shocking incident that has raised serious questions over temple security and police vigilance, thieves stole a 1.25-kilogram silver crown of Goddess Tulja Bhavani from a temple in Talegaon Dabhade for the second time within 24 hours of its recovery.

The silver crown had recently been recovered by the Talegaon Dabhade police after it was stolen from the Shri Tulja Bhavani Mata Temple a few days ago. The crown was ceremonially reinstalled on the deity on June 12. However, during the same night, unidentified thieves allegedly entered the temple and stole the crown again.

The first theft had created a stir in the area as the crown was reportedly snatched right in front of the temple priest. Following the incident, police launched an investigation, arrested the accused, and recovered the stolen crown.

The recovery had been widely appreciated by devotees and local residents. On Thursday morning, police and temple authorities reinstalled the historic silver crown on the idol amid celebrations.

However, the celebrations were short-lived. Within hours of the crown being placed back on the deity, thieves struck again and made away with the same silver crown.

The incident has sparked anger among devotees and residents across Maval tehsil. Many have questioned the security arrangements at the temple, especially after the crown was stolen again so soon after its recovery.

Police have launched a fresh investigation into the case. CCTV footage from the temple premises and surrounding areas is being examined, while special teams have been formed to trace the accused and recover the stolen crown.