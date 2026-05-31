Temple Thief Arrested; Stolen Valuables Worth ₹3 Lakh Recovered In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a burglary suspect and recovered cash, gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh in the Chandan Nagar police station area. The accused, identified as Ankit Malviya of Dewas, allegedly confessed to committing two burglaries to fund his drug addiction.

According to Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Tilak Karole, the police were investigating a theft reported on May 27 at Kalu Ice Depot in Sirpur, owned by Yudhishthir Deora, where Rs 35,000 in cash was stolen from the office counter. After examining CCTV footage and analysing technical evidence, the police detained Ankit.

During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the theft and told police that he had spent around Rs 7,000 on personal expenses. The police subsequently recovered Rs 28,620 in cash from his possession.

Further questioning led to the detection of another theft reported about three months ago at a Ram Mandir in Sinhasa village.

Ankit allegedly confessed to breaking open the temple locks at night and stealing ornaments adorning the deities.

The police recovered a substantial quantity of stolen valuables, including five silver crowns, seven silver chains, a silver flute, a silver waistband, three pairs of silver bangles, four pairs of anklets and three gold mangalsutras.

Police are now analysing the accused's call records from the past two years to ascertain his possible involvement in other unsolved burglary cases.