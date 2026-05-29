Indore Management Association Women Forum To Host Tea-Tasting Experience In City

Indore Management Association Women Forum To Host Tea-Tasting Experience In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Women Forum of the Indore Management Association (IMA) will organise a unique tea-tasting experience for women on Friday, May 29, 2026, in Indore.

The event will be held at Apsara Tea, JMT Warehouse, Bardari, Sanwer Road, from 5 pm to 6 pm.

The session aims to offer participants an engaging journey into the world of tea, showcasing the process from tea leaves to a perfectly brewed cup.

Besides introducing various varieties and flavours of tea, the event is designed to create a relaxing atmosphere filled with warmth, meaningful conversations and refreshing experiences.

Participants will have the opportunity to explore speciality teas, enjoy soothing aromas and understand the art and culture associated with tea-making.

Organisers said the event would serve as a refreshing break for women looking to unwind from hectic routines while connecting with others in a peaceful setting.

According to the organisers, this is the first time such a tea-tasting experience has been organised in the city exclusively for women.

The initiative has been curated to provide an inspiring and comfortable environment where participants can enjoy an evening centred on tea culture and social bonding.

The IMA Women Forum has invited women members, as well as women from across the city, to take part in the event and experience an evening of flavours, conversations and connections.