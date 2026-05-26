MPIDC Developing Mega IT Parks Worth ₹441 Crore In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state's digital economy is set to witness a major boost by the end of this year with IT Park-3 and IT Park-4 nearing operational readiness.

The Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC), which is developing both projects, is making a combined investment of Rs441 crore. The two IT parks are expected to generate around 16,500 jobs and significantly strengthen the state's digital economy.

MPIDC is focusing on the development of built-up space-based industrial complexes to provide a new direction to industrial infrastructure development in the state. Alongside the traditional land allotment model, modern ready-to-use and plug-and-play infrastructure is being developed, enabling investors to begin operations within a shorter timeframe.

21-Storey Mega IT Park-3

IT Park-3, being developed by MPIDC near Crystal IT Park on Khandwa Road, is a landmark project aimed at positioning the state as a major hub for national and international IT investment.

Under the project, a built-up area of around 1.1 million square feet is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs550 crore. Around 70% of the construction work has been completed, involving an expenditure of Rs394 crore.

Construction work on the 14th floor is currently underway along with the development of ancillary facilities, including the STEP unit, boundary wall and water tanks. The project is expected to be completed by December 2026 and is likely to generate around 10,000 jobs.

The 21-storey structure will be the tallest IT park building in Central India. The park is being developed as a modern integrated IT complex with facilities such as recreation areas, crèche facilities, walkways, CCTV surveillance, EV charging stations, commercial spaces, shopping zones and food courts.

IT Park-4: Modern Integrated IT Complex

Following the success of Crystal IT Park and other IT projects, MPIDC is also developing IT Park-4 in the Electronics Complex area of Pardeshipura.

The nine-storey building is being developed as a modern integrated IT complex. Under the project, a built-up area of around 100,000 square feet is being developed at an approved cost of Rs47 crore.

Around 90% of the construction work has been completed with an expenditure of more than Rs27 crore, and the remaining work is being expedited. Officials aim to make the building available for leasing within the next month.

The project is expected to generate around 1,500 employment opportunities.