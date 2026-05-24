Around 72% Candidates Appear For UPSC Prelims After Face Verification In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 72% of candidates appeared for the Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2026 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at 27 examination centres across Indore on Sunday.

The examination was conducted in two sessions, from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

A total of 12,103 candidates had registered for the examination. Of these, 8,766 candidates, or 72.42%, appeared in the first session, while 8,675 candidates, or 71.67%, attended the second session.

Divisional Commissioner and examination coordinating officer Dr Sudam Khade visited various centres to inspect and review the arrangements. Khade also visited the newly established examination centre at St Paul Higher Secondary School, where he obtained information from the centre in-charge regarding attendance, absenteeism and other arrangements.

Officer in-charge for the examination in Indore, Joint Commissioner Shaili Kanash, said candidates underwent frisking before the commencement of the examination, followed by face authentication through the Commission s app, after which they were allowed entry into the examination halls at the scheduled time.

A heavy police force was deployed to maintain law and order and ensure security. Jammers were also installed at all examination centres.

As per the Commission s guidelines, local inspecting officers were appointed at all centres.

AKVN Indore Executive Director Himanshu Prajapati and Additional Municipal Commissioner Akash Singh were among the observers for the examination. The appointed observers and inspecting officers carried out detailed inspections and supervision at all examination centres.