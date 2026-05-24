Doctors Save 37-Year-Old Mom, Baby In Rare High-Risk Twin Delivery In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors at Government Prakash Chandra Sethi Hospital successfully handled a rare and high-risk twin delivery, ensuring the safety of both mother and newborn despite serious medical complications.

Hospital officials said a 37-year-old pregnant woman was admitted with severe labour pain. During examination, doctors found she was carrying twins and had completed nine months of pregnancy. However, medical records revealed that one fetus had died in the womb during the fifth month, making the delivery highly critical.

Doctors said the surviving baby weighed around 3.75 kg and required constant monitoring due to the risk of infection and complications for the mother. Despite the challenges, the medical team successfully delivered a healthy baby.

According to doctors, the deceased fetus had turned compressed and paper-like inside the womb, a rare condition known as “fetus papyraceus.”

Hospital sources said the woman had earlier undergone treatment at a private hospital before being referred to the government facility.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Bhav Prasad Harnai lauded the doctors, gynaecologists, paediatricians and nursing staff for successfully managing the complicated case.