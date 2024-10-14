Pune Shocker! Neighbour Flees After Sexually Assaulting 4-Year-Old Girl In Mundhwa

Representative Image | FPJ

In a shocking case, a four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her neighbour in the Mundhwa area of Pune, a police official said on Monday. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. However, he is currently absconding, the official added.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Vijay Swami Bamu (32, a native of Andhra Pradesh). The child's parents are daily wage labourers who were not present at home when the incident took place on Sunday at around 11am. The minor girl was at the house with her elder sister, who is nine years old.

The police added that the accused visited their house and took the four-year-old girl to his place, where he sexually assaulted her. The incident came to light when the parents did not find the girl at home. While asking the victim's elder sister, they came to know that the accused had taken her to his home. When the victim girl was brought home, she complained of stomach pain. Later, she narrated the whole heinous act perpetrated by the accused. The girl's mother then confronted the accused, who later fled and has been absconding. The mother then approached the police and lodged a complaint at the Mundhwa Police Station.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Neelkanth Jagtap, Senior Police Inspector, Mundhwa Police Station said, "We have registered the case regarding the incident. The minor girl was sent for a medical examination at the Sassoon General Hospital. Accordingly, the POCSO sections have been applied in the case. The accused has not been arrested yet, but we are searching for him and soon he will be in jail."