 Pune Shocker: Man Shoots Jewellery Shop Owner, Then Takes Own Life
Pune Shocker: Man Shoots Jewellery Shop Owner, Then Takes Own Life

Pune Shocker: Man Shoots Jewellery Shop Owner, Then Takes Own Life

A financial dispute is the prima facie trigger behind the incident which occurred in Aundh area

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 03:45 PM IST
A 52-year-old man fired at and injured a jewellery shop owner over a dispute outside a hotel in Pune city on Saturday evening before shooting himself dead in an autorickshaw, police said.

A financial dispute is the prima facie trigger behind the incident that occurred in the Aundh area.

The deceased is identified as Anil Dhamale and the injured as Aakash Jadhav (39), a police officer said.

"Dhamale was working at a jeweller shop owned by Jadhav for the last several years. On Saturday evening, Dhamale called out Jadhav for a coffee and took him to a nearby hotel," the officer said.

When they were near the hotel, Dhamale, who was carrying a pistol, shot Jadhav point blank and fled the spot, he added.

"Dhamale then boarded an autorickshaw. He fatally shot himself in the head with the same pistol near Aundh Chowk. Jadhav has been admitted to a nearby hospital," the officer added.

A case has been registered at Chatushrungi police station and further investigation is underway.

