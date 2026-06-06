Pune Shocker: ITI Student Killed In Midnight Knife Attack On Ambegaon Campus, Classmate Arrested | Representative Pic

Pune: A first-year ITI student was allegedly murdered by his classmate following a late-night altercation on the terrace of an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Gonwadi village of Ambegaon tehsil in Pune district. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, has raised concerns over student safety on educational campuses.

The victim was identified as Saurabh Santosh Sakhare (23), a native of Chinchpur village in Dharur tehsil of Beed district. Police have arrested the accused, Ameya Bhikaji Kokare (19), who was studying in the same class.

About The Incident…

According to the preliminary investigation, both students had gone to sleep on the terrace of the institute building on Friday night. Around midnight, an argument reportedly broke out between them. While the exact cause of the dispute remains unclear, police said the confrontation escalated when Ameya allegedly attacked Saurabh with a sharp weapon.

Saurabh sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, despite treatment, he succumbed to excessive blood loss.

Investigation Underway…

After receiving information about the incident, officers from Ghodegaon Police Station rushed to the spot, conducted a panchnama, and detained the accused. He was subsequently arrested in connection with the murder.

Police are investigating the motive behind the crime and are trying to determine whether there was any prior enmity between the two students or whether the attack was the result of a sudden outburst during the argument. Further legal proceedings are underway.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the institute and the surrounding area, with authorities continuing their probe into the circumstances that led to the fatal stabbing.