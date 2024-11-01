 Pune Shocker! Ex-Army Man Shoots Neighbour In Yerwada Over Parking Dispute (VIDEO)
The incident took place on Thursday night around 11pm at Ashok Nagar in Yerwada

Ankit Shukla Updated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
Pune Shocker! Ex-Army Man Shoots Neighbour In Yerwada Over Parking Dispute (VIDEO) | Sourced

In a shocking incident in Pune's Yerwada area, a former Indian Army personnel allegedly shot dead a man following a petty dispute over vehicle parking, an official said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday night around 11pm at Ashok Nagar in Yerwada, he added.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Shrikant Shamrao Patil (45, a resident of Ashok Nagar). On Thursday night, a heated argument broke out between the victim, Dilshad Shahnawaz Mulani (33), and accused Patil over the parking area. Mulani had an SUV and parked the vehicle on the road. Both of them resided in the same colony and were neighbours. Later, the altercation turned violent, and Patil opened fire on Mulani with his licensed gun. The bullet went straight into Mulani's head, causing serious injuries.

Police Inspector Pallavi Mehar from the Yerwada Police Station said, "The accused used a double-barrel gun in the altercation. He shot him from his balcony. He was living alone in his house at Ashok Nagar. Earlier, also they had an argument over the parking space."

The victim was hospitalised and died during treatment, while the accused has been taken into custody. A case has been registered under Sections 109, 352, and 351(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sections 3(25)and 3(27) of the Arms Act, along with Sections 37(1)(3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Further investigations are underway.

