Pune: MPCB Issues Notices To Cement MNC In Dhayari, Private Developer In Bavdhan For Environmental Violations

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued directions to a multinational cement company at Dhayari and a private developer in Bavdhan for alleged violations of environmental norms.

The directions were issued on Wednesday, October 30, as per the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

JS Salunkhe, regional officer of MPCB in Pune, said, "We have sent notices and have instructed them to take corrective measures, and if they fail to comply, we will take strict actions."

The sub-regional officer, MPCB, found that the cement company at Bavdhan was not following the compliances. The STP blowers were non-operational, and sewage from the collection tank was transferred to aeration tank by hosepipe without a proper pump. The operated flow meter to the ozonator and sludge decanter, the air blower, and the pumps were not functional. Only one of the three organic waste converter machines was functional. Besides, the STP was not operated regularly, and most of the equipment was not working and not maintained, the notice stated.

Seven days have been given to both companies to respond with reasons. If they fail to do so, MPCB will take legal action against their construction project without any further notice, under the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.