Pune Shocker! 18-Year-Old Boy Held For Raping 14-Year-Old Girl In Vishrantwadi | File Photo

An 18-year-old youth has been arrested by the Vishrantwadi Police in Pune for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old schoolgirl after misleading her under the guise of dropping her off at the school, officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place on December 4, 2025, around 12 pm, they added.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Munaqib Nasir Ansari (18), a resident of Sanjay Park, Viman Nagar.

As per the police, the girl usually travels to school by bus and had come into contact with Ansari nearly two months ago at the bus stop. Ansari also studied in the same school.

On the day of the incident, Ansari arrived at the bus stop on his motorcycle while the girl was waiting for her school bus. He offered to drop her off at school, but instead took her to his room and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Traumatised by the assault, the girl remained silent for two days. However, later she narrated the whole story to her parents.

Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Hande said her mother approached the Vishrantwadi Police Station. Accordingly, a case was registered under the POCSO Act, he added.

Further investigation is underway.