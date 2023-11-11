 Pune Shocker: 16-Year-Old Becomes Pregnant After Being Repeatedly Raped By Father
Pune Shocker: 16-Year-Old Becomes Pregnant After Being Repeatedly Raped By Father

The abuse occurred between April and August 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 08:19 PM IST
Representational photo |

In a horrific incident, a 16-year-old girl has become pregnant after being repeatedly raped by her 50-year-old father. A case has been registered at Wanwadi Police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The abuse occurred between April and August 2023.

According to a police report, the victim was subjected to repeated sexual abuse and physical violence by her father. He threatened to kill her if she resisted his advances, silencing her and preventing her from seeking help. The victim's abuse came to light when she was six and a half months along.

The victim's 34-year-old mother has filed a complaint against the father.

