Pune Shock: New York-Educated Techie Arrested For Obscene Acts While Watching College Girls In Shivajinagar

Pune: A young man with a high-profile educational background from New York City in the United States of America (USA) and a job in an IT company has been arrested for a series of perverted acts in Pune city.

According to police reports, the individual was caught sitting in his car and performing lewd acts in public while watching female college students. These activities had reportedly been ongoing for the past five months. Two days ago, college students noticed his obscene behaviour and reported it. After the complaint, officials from the Shivajinagar Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) arrested him.

Police said that the accused has been identified as Pranav Kedar Vaze (28), a resident of Model Colony, Shivajinagar. These incidents had been occurring in front of a prominent college in Shivajinagar since October 2025.

According to the police, Vaze would arrive in the college vicinity in his car and park by the roadside. He would then engage in indecent acts while watching young women passing by.

Investigations revealed that he would lower his trousers to his knees while sitting in the car and hold his mobile phone in front of him to target passing students with his lewd behaviour. While students had noticed the parked car since October, his specific actions had gone unnoticed until recently.

On 4th March, at around 12:45 PM, female students passing by spotted Vaze’s obscene behaviour. They immediately reported the matter to a female director at the college, who then filed a formal complaint with the Shivajinagar Police Station. The police tracked down Pranav Vaze and placed him under arrest.

Pranav Vaze completed his higher education in New York and is currently employed at a prominent IT firm in Pune. He is also the son of a retired government officer. Police Sub-Inspector Walse is currently conducting the ongoing investigation.