Pune: Shobhatai Dhariwal Urges Schools To Teach Green Technologies

Shobhatai Dhariwal, Vice President of RMD Foundation, joins teachers and students in tree planting initiative |

"Students should preserve Indian culture, uphold their customs, and cherish moral values forever, abstaining from any form of addiction. Teachers, parents, and every member of society must pay attention to the growing trend of addiction among students and guide them towards becoming nature lovers," emphasised Shobhatai Dhariwal, Vice President of RMD Foundation.

She addressed the gathering at Rasiklal M Dhariwal English Medium School & Junior College during the certificate and prize distribution ceremony for students who excelled in the 10th and 12th grades in the science and commerce streams. Every year, students of RMD School consistently achieve high merit rankings.

During the event, Shobhatai urged students to embrace and integrate environmentally friendly technologies from around the world. She inaugurated a smart panel board and modern computer lab donated by the RMD Foundation to the school. Established in 2001 with just two students in a small room, the school now accommodates 1,650 students from nursery to 12th grade across science and commerce streams. "It's heartening to see how this sapling has grown into a banyan tree," she remarked.

Meritorious students and the entire teaching staff were honoured with bird nests gifted by the RMD Foundation. The event concluded with a tree plantation ceremony on the school premises, symbolising growth and sustainability.