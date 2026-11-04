Pune: Shivajinagar ST Bus Stand To Be Redeveloped At ₹825 Crore; Tender Next Month | Sourced

Pune: Pune's Shivajinagar is set to get one of the state's largest and most modern State Transport (ST) bus stations, with the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) and the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday for its integrated redevelopment under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The agreement was signed at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and State Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik. Pune MLA Siddharth Shirole was also present.

The proposed project, estimated to cost around Rs825 crore, will be developed as a multi-modal transport hub. The tendering process is expected to begin next month, with construction scheduled to be completed within three to four years.

Under the arrangement, Maha-Metro will serve as the project implementing authority (PIA), while private players will participate in the development. The state Cabinet has already approved the policy decision to develop the project through the PPP model.

The new bus station will have modern passenger waiting areas, a dedicated workshop for bus maintenance and specialised parking facilities. As per the proposed plan, the ground floor will house passenger facilities, the first floor will be used for bus parking, while the upper floors will be developed for commercial purposes under the PPP model.

Explaining the background of the project, Shirole said the original Shivajinagar ST bus station was shifted to Wakdewadi in 2019 to facilitate the construction of the underground Metro station. Since then, he had been pursuing the restoration of the bus station at its original location.

"I have been consistently following up on this issue for the past five years. Several meetings were held with the Transport Department, MSRTC and government authorities. I also pursued the matter with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and then Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar. Our efforts have finally yielded results," Shirole said.

The redevelopment is expected to transform Shivajinagar into one of Pune's largest integrated transport hubs. The location already has access to two Metro corridors, Shivajinagar railway station and the District Court Metro station, which serves as a Metro interchange. Pune and Khadki railway stations are also located nearby.

Once the new facility becomes operational, the MSRTC bus station currently functioning temporarily at Wakdewadi, on the Aarey Dairy premises, will be shifted back to its original location in Shivajinagar.

The project will also include dedicated corridors and designated stops for Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses and autorickshaws to ensure smoother passenger movement and better connectivity between different modes of transport.

Shirole said the facility would particularly benefit passengers travelling towards Khandesh, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Mumbai. More than one lakh passengers are expected to benefit directly from the integrated transport hub every day.