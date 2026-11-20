Pune Shivajinagar Records Season’s Lowest Temperature At 11.3°C, Drops 2.7 Degrees In A Day |

Pune: Pune witnessed a sharp dip in temperatures on Friday, with Shivajinagar recording a minimum temperature of 11.3°C, the lowest of the season so far. The reading was 2.7°C lower than the minimum recorded on Thursday, indicating a sudden intensification of the chill across the city.

The drop in temperatures has brought a distinctly winter-like feel to Pune, particularly during the early morning and late evening hours. Residents have begun experiencing colder mornings, with temperatures dipping as the city moves further into November, traditionally a period when winter conditions gradually set in.

According to the temperature reading shared by weather observer Vineet Kumar, Shivajinagar's minimum of 11.3°C marks the season's lowest so far. The sharp decline within 24 hours highlights the changing temperature pattern as cooler conditions settle over the region.

Friday's forecast also indicated a cool night for Pune, with temperatures expected to fall further after sunset. While daytime conditions remain relatively warm under sunny skies, the contrast between afternoon warmth and early-morning chill has become more pronounced.

The dip is likely to bring relief from warmer conditions, although residents, particularly those stepping out early in the morning, may feel the chill more strongly over the coming days.