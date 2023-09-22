Pune: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Takes Charge To Tackle Garbage Crisis in Aundh |

Pune's once-tranquil residential area, Aundh, is grappling with a mounting garbage crisis that has left residents deeply concerned for their health and well-being.

"Our beautiful Aundh has turned into a dumping ground," lamented a resident, adding, "The stench and filth are unbearable, and it's high time someone took responsibility for this crisis." "We can't wait any longer. Our health is at risk, and we deserve better," another resident expressed.

Amidst this escalating concern, Shiv Sena UBT leader Nana Valke has taken the lead in addressing this urgent issue. He has submitted a written application to Girish Dapkekar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), highlighting the severity of the situation and demanding immediate action. The plea is for swift and decisive measures to clean up the garbage-ridden areas.

Dapkekar, recognising the urgency of the matter, wasted no time in issuing orders to address the garbage problem. "We must act swiftly and decisively to alleviate the suffering of our residents," stated Dapkekar, adding, "This is not just about cleaning up garbage; it's about restoring the dignity of our beloved Aundh."

