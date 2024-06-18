Pune: Shiv Sena Protests at PMC, Demands Cancellation of ₹87 Crore Tender |

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers staged a sit-in protest inside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) main building on Tuesday, demanding the cancellation of a tender approved by the Solid Waste Department. During the protest, workers shouted slogans and placed garbage on the table of Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kadam of the Solid Waste Department.

On June 13, the PMC Standing Committee sanctioned ₹87 crore for garbage plants in Handewadi and Ramtekdi. However, this decision has faced significant backlash from Shiv Sena. They allege that the funds are being sanctioned solely to benefit the contractor and ruling party brokers, without obtaining permission from the General Assembly as required under Rule 72 B of the Municipal Corporation Act. This rule mandates making financial provisions in the annual budget after approval by the Standing Committee.

No approval of the General Assembly is mandatory

Party workers claim that Sandeep Kadam has misused his position. According to Chief Accountant Ulka Kalskar, approval of the General Assembly is mandatory under Rule 72 B of the Municipal Corporation Act for budgetary provisions, which was not adhered to in this case. The Solid Waste Department's assertion that General Assembly approval is unnecessary has raised suspicions.

The workers demanded the suspension of Sandeep Kadam, head of the Solid Waste Department, alleging that he illegally awarded the contract to a specific company under political influence. They called for an investigation into the matter and insisted that the tender for the project be canceled and re-tendered.

"We will not tolerate the squandering of public tax money in such illegal activities. A committee headed by a retired judge should conduct a comprehensive inquiry into this tender case to expose any corruption," they emphasised. Failure to address this issue promptly may result in a violent agitation by Shiv Sena.