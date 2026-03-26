Pune: Sharad Pawar Extends Financial Support To Wrestler Harshvardhan Sadgir | Sourced

Pune: Veteran leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar has extended financial support to wrestler Harshvardhan Sadgir and Kaka Pawar’s International Sports Complex. This move by Sharad Pawar aims to boost wrestling talent and help athletes prepare for global competitions.

Pawar awarded a scholarship of Rs 12 lakh to Sadgir. The amount will be given over two years at Rs 50,000 per month. The support is meant to help the wrestler train and aim for the Olympics. Sadgir, a double Maharashtra Kesari title holder, met Pawar in Mumbai along with Arjun Award winner Kaka Pawar.

During the meeting, Pawar also announced financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh for two years to Kaka Pawar’s International Sports Complex. The support comes after Sadgir and 10 other wrestlers from the academy won several medals in competitions.

Entrepreneur Mohsin Bagwan, wrestling coach Shivaji Koli, and Maharashtra champion Prithviraj Patil were also present at the meeting.

Kaka Pawar thanked Sharad Pawar for his continued support of athletes. He said Pawar has always stood by sportspersons and helped them at the right time. He added that wrestlers will remain grateful for this contribution.

‘Main Goal Is To Represent India at the Olympics'

Harshvardhan Sadgir said the support has motivated him to aim higher. He said he will return to compete in the Maharashtra Kesari tournament again, but his main goal is to represent India at the Olympics.

Meanwhile, both Kaka Pawar and Sadgir also met Eknath Shinde. Kaka Pawar said that during the meeting, Shinde assured them of a government job for Sadgir at the Nashik Municipal Corporation in the upcoming assembly session.