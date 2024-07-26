Pune: Sharad Pawar Bestows Lifetime Achievement Award On CA Dr SB Zaware |

NCP (SP) chief and former Union minister Sharad Pawar recently presented the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' to senior chartered accountant Dr SB Zaware. Zaware was honoured for his significant contributions over five decades in chartered accountancy, education, and social and professional sectors. Pawar praised Zaware's work generously.

The award ceremony was held at Pawar's residence in Modi Baug, Pune, organised by the CA Dr SB Zaware Felicitation Committee. The citation was presented by Pawar, with committee members including vice-president CA Dhananjay Joshi, secretary CA Yashwant Kasar, treasurer CA Abhishek Dhamne, Adv Avinash Avhad, Dr MS Jadhav, CA Sarvesh Joshi, CA GS Thorat, CA Kashinath Pathare, CA Kisan Gargote, and CA Suhas Gardi also in attendance.

Zaware, who has completed 52 years in his career, has made significant contributions as a chartered accountant and in the social, professional, and educational fields. Recognised as a mentor to over 10,000 chartered accountants working in high positions across India and abroad, he has been a guiding force for many. Despite a challenging background, he pursued education and became a CA through his intellect. Many students, especially from rural areas across Maharashtra, come to Pune with the dream of becoming a CA under his guidance. Over 10,000 chartered accountants have been trained under Zaware's mentorship.