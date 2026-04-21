Pune: Sharad Pawar Announces He Won’t Vote In Baramati Bypolls For Sunetra Pawar - Here’s Why

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar | File Image

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he will not be able to vote in the Baramati by-election due to health issues, while appealing to voters to support Sunetra Pawar as a tribute to the late leader Ajit Pawar.

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), Pawar said he has been voting in Baramati since his first election in 1967, but this time he has to miss it as he is undergoing treatment in Mumbai. He said doctors have advised him not to travel and to take complete rest.

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Calling the situation "distressing", Pawar said he had explored options to vote without being physically present but was informed by election officials that no such facility was available.

The by-election, scheduled for 23rd April, is being held following the death of Ajit Pawar, which Sharad Pawar described as tragic and unfortunate. The election has become emotionally charged, with leaders across parties invoking his legacy during campaigning.

Pawar said his party has extended support to Sunetra Pawar. “This is our tribute to Ajit Pawar,” he said, urging voters to back her.

All Eyes On Baramati…

His appeal comes amid heightened political activity in Baramati, where the campaign ended on Tuesday. At the concluding rally, Sunetra Pawar raised concerns over the circumstances of Ajit Pawar’s death and said she has doubts about the incident. She stated that she has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking clarity and action.

She also said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured action in the state assembly and that both the state and central governments are cooperating in the matter.

The Baramati by-election has drawn attention across Maharashtra due to the political legacy of Ajit Pawar and the questions being raised around his death, which have now become a key issue in the campaign narrative.