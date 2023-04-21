 Pune: Sharad Mohol's wife joins BJP
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 08:37 PM IST
Swati Mohol, president of Swarad Foundation in Kothrud, joined the BJP On Thursday in presence of district Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil.

It should be noted that she is the wife of notorious gangster Sharad Mohol.

As per PTI, Mohol has several cases against him, including that of murder, and dacoity, against him.

On this occasion, Former Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol, BJP Pune City President Jagdish Mulik, Mahila Morcha President Archana Patil, Kothrud Mandal President Punit Joshi, Shyam Deshpande, along with all office bearers and corporators of BJP were present.

Pune: Sharad Mohol's wife joins BJP

Pune: Sharad Mohol's wife joins BJP

