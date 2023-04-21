Pune: Sharad Mohol's wife joins BJP |

Swati Mohol, president of Swarad Foundation in Kothrud, joined the BJP On Thursday in presence of district Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil.

It should be noted that she is the wife of notorious gangster Sharad Mohol.

As per PTI, Mohol has several cases against him, including that of murder, and dacoity, against him.

On this occasion, Former Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol, BJP Pune City President Jagdish Mulik, Mahila Morcha President Archana Patil, Kothrud Mandal President Punit Joshi, Shyam Deshpande, along with all office bearers and corporators of BJP were present.

कोथरुड मधील स्वारद फाउंडेशनच्या अध्यक्षा स्वाती मोहोळ यांचा आज भाजपामध्ये प्रवेश झाला‌.



देशाचे लोकप्रिय पंतप्रधान माननीय नरेंद्र मोदीजी यांच्या नेतृत्वात देश झपाट्याने प्रगती करत आहे. त्यामुळे आज देशातील प्रत्येकाचा भाजपावर अढळ विश्वास आहे. या पक्षात गुणवत्तेला नेहमीच प्राधान्य… pic.twitter.com/NGCX52XWoA — Chandrakant Patil (@ChDadaPatil) April 20, 2023