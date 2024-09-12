 Pune Set To Receive 2 New Vande Bharat Trains On September 16; Check Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Set To Receive 2 New Vande Bharat Trains On September 16; Check Details Inside

Pune Set To Receive 2 New Vande Bharat Trains On September 16; Check Details Inside

The inauguration of the new Vande Bharat trains is expected to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video link from Ahmedabad on 16th September.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
Vande Bharat train | File Pic

In a major boost to railway connectivity in the Pune region, the Railway Board has announced the introduction of two new eight coach Vande Bharat trains including Pune - Hubli and Kolhapur- Pune.

However date of starting of regular services yet to announced, but according to sources inaugural run of theses Vande Bharat trains will be flag off by prime minister Narendra Modi on 16th September via video link from Ahmedabad. The new services include routes linking Kolhapur, Hubballi, and Pune enhancing travel options for passengers.

Apart from that a new 20 coach Vande Bharat train between Nagpur and Secunderabad also notified by the railway board on 12th September. FPJ has the copy of notifications.

Read Also
PM Modi To Flag Off 3 New Vande Bharat Express Trains For Maharashtra On September 16; Check Details...
article-image

The inauguration of these new Vande Bharat trains is expected to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video link from Ahmedabad on 16th September. These additions are set to enhance rail connectivity, providing faster and more comfortable travel options for passengers in the region.

FPJ Shorts
Pune Set To Receive 2 New Vande Bharat Trains On September 16; Check Details Inside
Pune Set To Receive 2 New Vande Bharat Trains On September 16; Check Details Inside
Mumbai: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Undergoes Angioplasty At Asian Heart Institute, Expected To Discharge Soon
Mumbai: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Undergoes Angioplasty At Asian Heart Institute, Expected To Discharge Soon
UP: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Turning State Into 'Fake Encounter Capital'
UP: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Turning State Into 'Fake Encounter Capital'
Video: PM Modi Interacts With Paralympians At His Residence
Video: PM Modi Interacts With Paralympians At His Residence

Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Express

The Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Express, an 8-coach train, will operate three days a week. The service will run on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays from Kolhapur, and on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from Pune. Train number 20673 will depart Kolhapur at 8:15 AM, reaching Pune at 1:30 PM. The return journey, operated by train number 20674, will leave Pune at 2:15 PM and arrive in Kolhapur at 7:40 PM. The train will make stops at Miraj, Sangli, Kirloskarvadi, Karad, and Satara. Primary maintenance for this train will be handled at Hubballi.

Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat Express

Another new service, the Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat Express, will also consist of 8 coaches and run three days a week. This train will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from Hubballi, and on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays from Pune. Train number 20669 will depart Hubballi at 5:00 AM, arriving in Pune at 1:30 PM. The return train, number 20670, will leave Pune at 2:15 PM and reach Hubballi at 10:45 PM. It will stop at Dharwad, Belagavi, Miraj, Sangli, and Satara. Maintenance for this train will be conducted at Hubballi.

Read Also
Indian Railways Likely To Flag Off 10 New Vande Bharat Express Trains On September 15
article-image

Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express

The Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express, a 20-coach train, will run six days a week. Departing from Nagpur at 5:00 AM, it will reach Secunderabad at 12:15 PM. The return journey will see the train depart from Secunderabad at 1:00 PM and arrive in Nagpur at 8:20 PM. This service will halt at Sevagram, Chandrapur, and Ballarshah. Maintenance for this train will be carried out at Nagpur.

Apart from that On September 16, the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat will also receive a significant upgrade, with four additional coaches being added to increase its capacity from 16 to 20 coaches. In addition to this upgrade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also likely to flagg off two more Vande Bharat trains on same day , including on the Agra-Banaras and Raipur ( Durg) - Vishakhapatnam Vande Bharat train via video link. Similarly Bhuj - Ahmedabad Vande Metro will be also likely to flag off by Modi on same day.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Set To Receive 2 New Vande Bharat Trains On September 16; Check Details Inside

Pune Set To Receive 2 New Vande Bharat Trains On September 16; Check Details Inside

Pune: SC Quashes NGT Verdict Directing Closure of Garbage Processing Plant in Baner

Pune: SC Quashes NGT Verdict Directing Closure of Garbage Processing Plant in Baner

Pune: No Limit on Members in Dhol Tasha Troupes During Visarjan, SC Quashes NGT Decision

Pune: No Limit on Members in Dhol Tasha Troupes During Visarjan, SC Quashes NGT Decision

Pune: Jaya Kishori Performs Aarti at Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal

Pune: Jaya Kishori Performs Aarti at Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati Mandal

Pune: Kalyani Nagar Residents Irked by Issues Stemming from Pubs and Rooftop Bars in Residential...

Pune: Kalyani Nagar Residents Irked by Issues Stemming from Pubs and Rooftop Bars in Residential...