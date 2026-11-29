Pune Scripts Olympic Dreams As Mandaviya Launches India's First Olympic Film At Fit India Event | X - mansukhmandviya

Pune, Nov 29: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday launched India’s first Olympic film, featuring actor Ayushmann Khurrana and sporting icons Mirabai Chanu, Sheetal Devi and Smriti Mandhana, at the landmark 100th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India vision has now become a living reality.

The film marks the launch of India’s Olympic campaign under the theme #IndiaReady4Olympics, showcasing the country’s sporting transformation and its ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

100 Olympians pedalled across 100 iconic locations to spread the message of Olympic values in India as Sundays on Cycle celebrated its 100th edition across every district in the country, with more than 1.5 lakh MY Bharat volunteers participating in cycling rallies across over 600 districts.

Mandaviya Highlights India’s Olympic Ambitions

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya said, “Over 50,000 cyclists took to the streets of Pune on the 100th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle. The event was held across 40,000 locations nationwide, and India’s youth are embracing fitness because a Viksit Bharat by 2047 requires a nation that is fit and healthy. A record 56,000 registrations took place for this, turning Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Fit India vision into a living reality.”

“The 100th Sundays on Cycle is dedicated to India’s bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games. We aren’t just pedalling today; we are sending a powerful message of fitness from the sacred land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the entire nation. Every stroke of the pedal brings us closer to Viksit Bharat. My heartfelt thanks to Mahesh Langde, Member of Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra, for uniting Pune with the Fit India movement,” he added.

Sporting Icons Join Pune Celebrations

The launch took place in the presence of 50,000 cyclists as well as Indian Olympic Association CEO Raghuram Iyer and Olympians Priyanka Goswami, Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Sandeep Kumar, Ashish Kumar Chaudhary, and Srabani Nanda.

Youth Olympic gold medallist Ambekar Meetei, Asian Games medallist Suchika Tariyal, taekwondo athlete Kashish Malik, track cyclist David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and mountaineer Baljeet Kaur also joined in on the celebrations.

Cycling Rallies Promote Fitness And Conservation

In Pune, the celebrations featured 25 km and 5 km cycling rides under the theme ‘River Cyclothon 2026: Water Conservation & River Cleanliness’. Participants also took pledges on water conservation, river cleanliness, and a drug-free India.

The 100th Sundays on Cycle recognised grassroots participation, with Fit Champs and cycling clubs felicitated and MY Bharat winners announced at the event.

A book launch by Mandaviya formed part of the programme, alongside other fitness and community engagement activities.

IOA Highlights India’s Olympic Hosting Readiness

IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer said, “Sundays on Cycle perfectly reflects what India needs to be ready for the Olympics, i.e. dedication, consistency and the mindset to come back week after week, no matter what results you had last week. As we stand here celebrating an edition of Sundays on Cycle dedicated to the core Olympic values of Excellence, Respect and Friendship, I am glad that we are one step closer to realising our dreams of hosting the Olympics in India.”

“Earlier this week, we connected with the IOC Future Host Commission members, where we, along with the Honourable Minister, showcased how India and Ahmedabad are prepared to not only host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, but also the Olympics in 2036. We highlighted how India is already hosting major international sporting events and will have many more in the coming future,” he added.

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Fit India’s Nationwide Growth

Launched on December 17, 2024, with the message ‘Pollution Ka Solution’, Sundays on Cycle has evolved into a nationwide fitness movement, recording over 40 lakh cumulative participation over 100 editions.

The initiative now has over 7,500 Fit India NaMo Cycling Clubs and close to 10,000 locations organising activities weekly.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)