Pune: Schools To Remain Shut In City, Nearby Areas On July 25 Amid Heavy Rains

Representative Image

Pune Collector Suhas Diwase has ordered the closure of schools on Thursday due to incessant rains in the region, following a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the Pune Collector's order, schools in Pimpri Chinchwad, Bhor, Velhe, Maval, Mulshi, and Khadakwasla have also been asked to remain closed on Thursday.

Overnight, Pune and its surrounding areas experienced heavy rainfall. The catchment areas also received heavy showers, leading to a rise in water discharge from the Khadakwasla dam, as per reports.

At 2 am, the water discharge volume reached 40,000 cusecs and is expected to increase further. This may result in waterlogging in low-lying areas of the city.

IMD has predicted heavy to intense rain in the next few hours. Collector Diwase has urged citizens in low-lying areas to take precautions and avoid leaving their houses.