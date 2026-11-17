Pune: Schools Across Maharashtra Barred From Demanding Donations, Extra Documents During Admissions | Representative

Pune: In a move aimed at making school admissions transparent and preventing arbitrary practices by educational institutions, the Maharashtra Primary Education Directorate has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) directing all recognised unaided schools across the state to strictly follow prescribed admission rules, refrain from demanding unnecessary documents and avoid collecting donations, capitation fees or any unauthorised charges from parents.

According to the SOP issued on Nov 16, schools have been instructed not to conduct interviews, oral or written tests, screening or any other form of selection process involving children or their parents during admissions. Schools have also been prohibited from demanding additional documents beyond those prescribed by the government, including parents' income certificates, highest qualification certificates or family photographs.

The SOP further states that schools cannot collect donations, capitation fees or additional unauthorised charges as a condition for admission. The admission process must remain transparent, objective, equitable and free from discrimination based on caste, religion, language, gender, social or economic background or parents' educational qualifications.

On the fee front, all recognised unaided schools must collect fees strictly in accordance with the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Act, 2011, and its subsequent amendments. Schools have been directed to display their fee structure prominently on notice boards and official websites. An authorised receipt must be issued for every fee collected, and institutions cannot impose additional charges under the pretext of uniforms, educational materials or admission-related activities.

The SOP also reiterates the prohibition on compulsory purchases of textbooks and educational materials from specific private shops. Schools must follow the prescribed government guidelines on textbooks and curriculum materials. State Board, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE)-affiliated schools must use textbooks approved by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) or their respective boards, as applicable.

Regarding admissions under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, the SOP explicitly prohibits schools from collecting capitation fees and screening children or parents. Violations will invite action under the provisions of the Act.

To ensure compliance, the directorate has instructed education officers and regional authorities to conduct surprise inspections and examine admission registers, applications, fee structures, receipts and RTE admission records. Authorities must investigate complaints from parents promptly. Schools found violating the prescribed rules will be issued show-cause notices and may face penalties or administrative action under the relevant laws.

The SOP also specifies minimum admission ages of three years for nursery, four years for Junior KG, five years for Senior KG and six years for Class I, with June 30 as the reference date. These age criteria will be implemented according to the prescribed academic-year schedule.