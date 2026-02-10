Pune School Welcomes Board Exam Students With Flower Petals And Good Wishes | Screen Grab

Pune: In a heartwarming gesture to ease exam stress and motivate students, Bhave High School welcomed its board examination candidates by showering flower petals and offering sugar as a symbol of good luck and positivity.

As students arrived at the school campus for their exams, teachers and staff stood at the entrance to greet them with smiles, rose petals, and good luck. The traditional gesture was meant to boost confidence and remind students that they are supported and valued.

Along with the floral welcome, students were also given small pieces of sugar, a cultural symbol of sweetness and success, to wish them well before entering the examination hall. Many students were visibly touched by the warm reception, with several smiling and expressing relief before the start of the paper.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

School authorities said the initiative was taken to reduce anxiety among students and create a calm, positive atmosphere on an important day. They added that emotional support plays a key role in helping students perform better during high-pressure exams.

Parents who accompanied their children also appreciated the gesture, calling it thoughtful and encouraging. The unique welcome created a festive and hopeful environment on campus, turning what is usually a tense day into a moment of joy and reassurance.

The gesture by Bhave High School has been widely appreciated and is being seen as a reminder that kindness and encouragement can make a big difference in students’ lives during crucial moments.