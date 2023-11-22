 Pune: Sarasbaug Set For New ₹8 Crore 2-Storey Food Plaza
Pune: Sarasbaug Set For New ₹8 Crore 2-Storey Food Plaza

To gauge the viability and potential success of a two-storey food plaza, PMC's encroachment department officials visited the Cyber Plaza in Gurgaon

JagrutiUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Unsplash

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has approved a budget of approximately ₹8 crore for the development of a food plaza at Sarasbagh Chowpatty.

To gauge the viability and potential success of a two-storey food plaza, PMC's encroachment department officials visited the Cyber Plaza in Gurgaon. This visit aimed to evaluate its functionality, popularity, and overall impact in a similar setting.

According to the revised civic plan, the proposed plaza will be located between the boundary walls of Sarasbag and Sanas Ground. The plan includes vital structures to enrich the visitor experience, such as seating arrangements, aesthetic elements, and a small stage for artistic presentations.

Notably, during the operational hours of the food plaza, the road in front of the square, currently used for traffic, will be temporarily closed, ensuring a safer and more pleasant environment.

The existing space caters to 53 stalls, with potential considerations to increase this number if the plaza expands vertically.

