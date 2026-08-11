Pune: Sadhu Vaswani Bridge Work To Be Fast-Tracked, Opening Targeted For December 2026 | ANI

Pune: Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has directed officials to expedite the ongoing work on the Sadhu Vaswani Bridge and ensure that it is opened to traffic by December 2026.

Ram inspected the ongoing work on the bridge and reviewed the challenges being faced during its construction. In a post on social media, he said that executing the project within the available working window was challenging due to the movement of nearly 240 trains every day in both directions.

The commissioner said the shifting of existing utility lines was another major challenge affecting the progress of the project. He directed the concerned teams to speed up the work and ensure that the construction progresses without further delay.

“Executing the project with a limited window due to the movement of 240 trains a day to and fro, along with shifting utilities, is challenging,” Ram said in his post. He added that the team had been instructed to expedite the work and ensure that the bridge is opened to traffic by December 2026.

The Sadhu Vaswani Bridge is an important road link in the city and its construction has a direct bearing on traffic movement in the area. The civic administration is therefore focusing on completing the project within the revised deadline while coordinating the work around railway operations and utility shifting.

Ram's direction comes as the Pune Municipal Corporation steps up efforts to accelerate major infrastructure projects across the city. The administration is expected to closely monitor the progress of the bridge work to meet the December 2026 deadline.