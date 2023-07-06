Pune: Sachindra Pratap Singh Replaces Om Prakash Bakoria As New PMPML Chief |

In a recent administrative reshuffle in Pune, key appointments have been made in the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and Social Welfare departments.

Sachindra Pratap Singh, an IAS officer of the 2007 batch, has been appointed as the new Chairman and Managing Director of PMPML. Singh previously held the position of Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Commissioner and was awaiting his new posting.

Om Prakash Bakoria, who previously served as the Chairman and Managing Director of PMPML, has been reassigned as the Commissioner of Social Welfare in Pune. Bakoria took over as the CMD of PMPML in October 2022 after Laxminarayan Mishra's transfer to a central government position.

Dr. Prashant Narnaware, the former Commissioner of Social Welfare in Pune, has been appointed as the Commissioner of Women and Child in the city.

